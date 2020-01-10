Edna L. Koehneke
Edna L. Koehneke died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
On at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, the celebration of Edna’s coronation will take place in a service of praise to God at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Dale Koehneke officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the funeral home, as well as from 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Edna L. Koehneke was born and raised in Detroit. She was married to the Rev. Paul Koehneke of Milwaukee, Wis., in 1950, enjoying more than 67 years of partnership, family life and shared ministry. They were blessed with five children: the Rev. Dale (Donna) of Salem, Ore., Paul (Sharon) of Springboro, Ohio, David (Barb) of Downers Grove, Ill., Karen of St. Joseph and Mark of Chicago. They were also blessed with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.