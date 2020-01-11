Edna L. Koehneke
After experiencing countless joys as a child of God, Edna L. Koehneke was called home to heaven and fell asleep in Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the age of 92.
On at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, the celebration of Edna’s coronation will take place in a service of praise to God at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Dale Koehneke officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the funeral home, as well as from 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to Sarett Nature Center. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Edna L. Koehneke was born and raised in Detroit. She was married to the Rev. Paul Koehneke of Milwaukee in 1950, enjoying more than 67 years of partnership, family life and shared ministry. They were blessed with five children: the Rev. Dale (Donna) of Salem, Ore., Paul (Sharon) of Springboro, Ohio, David (Barb) of Downers Grove, Ill., Karen of St. Joseph and Mark of Chicago. They were also blessed with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Besides her priorities of raising five children, Edna was also active as a faithful volunteer in the congregations they served in Illinois and Michigan, as well as at the hospital in St. Joseph. As the children grew up, she began working as a medical assistant for Dr. Sekharan and Dr. Beal. Prior to her marriage, she was also employed at Dun & Bradstreet in Detroit.
Edna loved to bake, and for many holiday seasons, people looked forward to her colorful plates of cookies at Christmas. An avid gardener, she appreciated a full season of blooms – especially from her favorite rose garden. And given her love of photography, she captured many beautiful sunsets over Lake Michigan.
In later years, she created a part-time business called "Edna’s Quilts," which allowed her to pursue her passion for quilting. Baby quilts were one of her specialties, and she treasured the thought that hundreds of babies had been kept warm by her handcrafted creations.
Edna also initiated her own greeting card ministry, which involved sending out hundreds of cards each year to members of her church and the local community. She handpicked each card to match the individual and occasion and always included a special personal note of inspiration.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Paul Koehneke; her father, Delos Woodard, and mother, Helen Woodard-Domke; two brothers, Chuck Woodard and Richard Woodard; and three sisters, Ruth Richmond, Delphine Veldkamp and Delores Mercurio.
Edna gives all praise and glory to the Lord for her 92 years of life. She loved her Savior, her family and her many friends. Her faith in Jesus remained her highest priority and the main focus during her entire life.
* To God Alone Be Glory *