Edna Mae Brandley
Edna Mae Brandley, 76, of New Buffalo passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, Ind. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo.
Edna was born on Feb. 1, 1943, in LaPorte, Ind., to the late Homer and Ramona (Herron) Jones. On Feb. 14, 1986, in Galien, she married Richard William Brandley. She was owner and operator of Brandley’s Cleaning Service for over 30 years. Edna was a member of Fellowship Bible Church in Sawyer. She had a heart of generosity, servanthood and kindness. Edna exemplified the true testament of Jesus, to love all unconditionally. Edna was a friend to everyone she met and will be greatly missed.
Edna is survived by her husband, Richard; three children, Paula Spiker Kane of South Bend, Ind., Jerry James (Sharon) Spiker of Ashley, Ind., and Esther Joy (Jeremiah) Dewey of Elmira, N.Y.; grandchildren: Robert Lantis, David Lantis, Brooke (Klaus) Nyman, Jade Stell and Ella, Elissa, Teresa, Tynisha and Santiago Dewey; brother, Howard Jones; as well as four half-brothers and five half-sisters.
She is preceded by her sister, Joyce Davis.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Fellowship Bible Church in Sawyer, with Pastor Paul Delmark officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo. Visitation with the family is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Sommerfeld Chapel in New Buffalo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon’s International. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.