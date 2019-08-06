Edward 'Big Ed' Nicholas Meyers Sr.
Edward “Big Ed” Nicholas Meyers Sr., 75, of Three Oaks died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in the presence of his family.
Ed was born Oct. 26, 1943, in Chicago, the second child born to Nicholas and Loretta Meyers. He married Judith Ann Kilty on May 27, 1979, in Alsip, Ill. She survives.
Ed loved his sports. He enjoyed watching the Chicago White Sox, Black Hawks and Notre Dame on Saturdays and Da Bears on Sunday. As a young man he loved playing 16-inch softball in Chicago. Ed enjoyed fishing and when the family moved to Michigan, his garden took up a lot of his time. Later in life, Ed enjoyed sitting at the three card poker tables and The Golden Wheel slot machine at the Four Winds.
Ed will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Judith Meyers of Three Oaks; one son, Edward N. Meyers Jr. of Chicago; sisters, Mary Lou (Ralph) Gicla of Putnam, Ill., Kathy Meyers of Oaklawn, Ill., and Diane Budzynski of Aurora, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Violet Meyers of Aguilar, Colo., Joy (Fred) Larsen of Oaklawn, Beverly Erdakos of Oaklawn and Gerry Budzynski of Woodridge, Ill.; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great- nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Meyers; and one sister, M. Sam Fortune.
Family and friends will gather from 5-9 p.m. (EST) Thursday, Aug. 8, at Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash St. East, Three Oaks. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 28 Ash St. West, Three Oaks, with calling one-hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.