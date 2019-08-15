Edward Emil Vollrath
Edward Emil Vollrath (Chicken Ed) passed away Aug. 12, 2019, (seven days shy of his 97th birthday) at Friendship Village, his home for the past four years.
Ed was born Aug. 19, 1922, in Minneapolis, to Albert Edward Vollrath and Mayme Severson Vollrath. In 1925, Ed moved with his parents and older brother, Harley, to Coloma.
His father established Ed's Cafe at that time and Ed would spend the majority of his life connected to the family restaurant. As a child, he helped out plucking chickens and peeling potatoes and many other restaurant-related chores. Free time was spent on Paw Paw Lake – swimming, fishing and skating in the winter.
He was a graduate of Coloma High School, where he excelled in baseball, and that love of baseball continued as a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs. He proudly served in the Navy during World War II, spending time in the Pacific and land duty in Hawaii. He was discharged in February 1946 and came home to marry his sweetheart, Janice Cottier, on April 20, 1946. They had 62 loving years together.
In 1952 he purchased Ed's Cafe from his father and he and Jan would triple the size of it over the next 30 years. The chicken recipe (developed by his father in the lumber camps of Wisconsin) drew locals and summer visitors to enjoy this special fried chicken and many other wonderful offerings.
In retirement, he and Jan spent winters in Florida, visiting friends and relatives. Time was spent on the golf courses, casinos and fun gatherings. They also finally had time to watch their grandchildren in their many sporting events.
In his later years, Ed spent time tinkering in his garden, garage workshop and golfing. Ed will be remembered for his loving and kind ways, his special sense of humor and most of all, for being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Jan; son, Mark; grandson, Jason; daughter-in-law, Paula; and others.
Survivors include his daughters, Randee (Rich) Kurth, Deb (Bob) LaGrow and Tammy Vollrath; his grandchildren: Dr Ian (Jen) Kurth, Casey (Jill) Kurth, Adam (Megan) Kurth, Justin (Cari) LaGrow, Emilie (Ron) Sarratore and Mark Vollrath; and great grandchildren: Allison, Sophia, Caroline, Andrew, Tyler, Cameron, Abigail, Owen and Emerson Kurth, Jacob, Amanda, Justin and Jarrett LaGrow and Grace and Bella Sarratore.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held beginning at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Coloma United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southwest Michigan, the Alzheimer's Association and the Nevis Foundation. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
We would like to thank all those at Friendship Village and the angels from Hospice for taking such loving care of Dad.