Edward G. Baes
Edward G. Baes, 89, of Hagar Shores died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home.
Family services will be held at a later date and burial of the ashes will be in North Shore Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to Caring Circle/Hospice at Home of St. Joseph. The arrangements are by the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
Ed was born on Dec. 2, 1929, in Riverside, to Gustave and Martha Baes. He married his wife, Caroline Howard, in 1951, and together they celebrated 68 years of marriage. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the U.S. Army. Ed was employed at Whirlpool Corporation for 46 years and retired in 1994. He had numerous jobs in the factory and ended working in the Tool Crib for the last 10 years.
He enjoyed going to breakfast with his group of friends. Ed was an outdoors person who also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and participating in muzzle-loading competitions. He also enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his wife on his motorcycle. Ed was a kind, gentle, calm person and a wonderful husband and father to his family.
His family includes his wife, Caroline; two grandchildren, Kenneth Baes and Heather (Carl) Klotz; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Baes of Otsego; brother, Paul Baes of Coloma; and three sisters, Helen Brooks of Vienna, Va., Evelyn Knuth of Florida and Ruth Sundell of Eau Claire.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald in 2015; two brothers, August and Robert; and sister, Sally Ann.