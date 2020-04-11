Edward Nathan Yetzke passed away April 4, 2020, in Atlanta, Texas, after a short illness.
He was 96, born in St. Joseph on July 5, 1923, an original Sand Rabbit. The son of Edward and Emma (Walter) Yetzke, he attended St. Joseph High School and joined the Army in 1943. He fought in World War II and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge following the Luzon Campaign in the Philippines. He retired from Bendix Co. and moved to Pullman, Mich., wintering in Texas, and later moved there permanently.
He married Lucille Miney on July 12, 1946, and they had five sons. After her death in 1967, he married Anna Ruth Osborne on June 28, 1969. They celebrated their 50th anniversary last year.
Ed is survived by sons: Ed (Lori) Yetzke of Stevensville, John (Marge) Yetzke of Watervliet, Keith (Karla) Yetzke of Pullman, Timothy Yetzke of Grand Junction and Brian (Terry) Smith of Atlanta, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
His son, Patrick, preceded him; as did all 11 of his siblings; and granddaughter, Heather Metz.