Edward Paruch, 100, formerly of Three Oaks, beloved father, grandfather, great–grandfather, World War II veteran, and dedicated public servant, passed away Dec. 15, 2020, at The Willows, St. Joseph, after a long and full life.
Ed was born in Jackson, Mich., on April 6, 1920, to Chester and Josephine (Obuhowski) Paruch. He graduated from high school in 1938, joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and served in Wisconsin in soil conversation. In 1941, Ed joined the U.S. Army Air Force. During WWII, he served in the European theater, first in England, then in North Africa and Italy with the 15th Air Force. He was recognized with medals and awards for his service.