Elaine McDowell
Elaine McDowell, 75, of St. Joseph passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
A private family celebration will be held. Burial will take place in North Shore Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Elaine was born on Dec. 22, 1943, to Rudolph and Mildred Schauer in Benton Harbor. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1962. On Dec. 22, 1979, she married Donald McDowell. In the 1970s and ’80s Elaine worked at Whirlpool, Netedu and Whirlpool Credit Union, where she eventually retired in 1991. She loved shopping, her family and enjoyed being a homemaker.
Elaine is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Donald; brothers: Kenneth, Ronald, Duane and James (Judy) Schauer; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Mildred Schauer.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Gina, Nancy, Tracy and Linda at Caring Circle Hospice for their compassionate care and support.