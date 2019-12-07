Elaine Tiefenbach
Elaine Tiefenbach, 94, of Stevensville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville. Burial will follow at North Shore Memory Gardens.
Friends can visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church or the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center.
Those wishing to leave a condolence online can do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Elaine is survived by her children, Cheryl (Kerry) Langford of Oceano, Calif., Carol (Dale) Mosher of Muskegon, Mich., Robert (Donna) Tiefenbach of Macomb, Mich., and Ronald (Mary Jo) Tiefenbach of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren; and siblings, Eleanor Krejci of Stevensville and Donald Jeschke of St. Joseph.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Tiefenbach; parents, Arthur and Elsie Jeschke; and sister Dorothy Rudlaff.