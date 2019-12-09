Elaine Tiefenbach
Elaine Ruth Tiefenbach, 94, of Stevensville passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Macomb, Mich. She was born Sept. 19, 1925 in Buckhorn, Mich. to Arthur and Elsie (Greening) Jeschke.
The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville. Burial will take place at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Christ Lutheran Church or the St. Joseph Senior Center.
Elaine was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. After graduation, she went to work for Brown Ice & Cool Company as a bookkeeper. She met and married Leo C. Tiefenbach on May 17, 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. Elaine had an impressive volunteer resume, which included the St. Joseph Senior Center, Christ Lutheran Church and their soup kitchen, as well as the Mendel Center, where she was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 2002-03. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church and held the titles of president, secretary, and treasurer of the Ladies’ Aid throughout the years. She enjoyed golfing, traveling with her family, and cooking, especially for her grandson, Andy.
Elaine will be missed by her children, Cheryl (Kerry) Langford, Carol (Dale) Mosher, Robert (Donna) Tiefenbach, and Ronald (Mary Jo) Tiefenbach; her grandchildren, Andy and D.J. Ransom, and Brian Langford; and her siblings, Donald Jeschke and Eleanor Krejci.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her sister, Dorothy Rudluff; and her parents.