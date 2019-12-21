Elbert Elwood 'Woody' Jones
Elbert Elwood Jones was born July 9, 1923, in Surrounded Hill, Ark., the son of Hiram and Delia Jones. Woody, as he was known to all, passed away at the age of 96 on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
Woody worked at the Van Buren County Fruit Exchange in Hartford, from which he retired. He was a member of the Hartford Fire Department for 35 years and a life member of the Coloma Lodge 162 F&AM.
On April 2, 1949, Woody and Nina Burchfield were united in marriage. She survives, along with their three children, Ken Jones of Watervliet, Andrea (Harold) Wade of Hartford and Theresa (Frank) Jones-Saucedo of Holt. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Michael Jones, Amber (Joe) Hinojosa, Nicole (Kyle) Saucedo-Atwood, Joshua (Ashley) Wade and Eric Wade; six great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and four siblings, Bill (Laverne) Jones, Douglas (Michelle) Jones, Freeman (Christine) Jones and Mary Francis (Larry) Olsen.
Woody was preceded in passing by his twin baby daughters and three brothers, Paul Massey, Hiram Jones and Kenneth Jones.
The family will welcome friends from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Calvin Funeral Home in Hartford, where at 1 p.m., a celebration of life service to honor Woody’s memory will commence. Masonic rites will be said by Coloma Lodge 162 F&AM. Pastor Steven Bisbee will officiate. Woody will be laid to rest in Maple Hill Cemetery with full military rites by the North Berrien Military Rites Team. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.