Elden A. Janke
Elden A. Janke, 85, of Bainbridge Township passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3713 Naomi Road, Sodus, with the Rev. Robert Duehlmeyer officiating. Burial will take place in Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor. Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berrien County Youth Fair – Craft Barn or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Elden was born on July 23, 1934, in South Bend, Ind., to Reinhold and Lydia (Skibbe) Janke. He was a graduate of Eau Claire High School class of 1953. Elden proudly served his country in the United States National Guard for nine years. On April 16, 1960, he wed Helen "Kay" Kaiser at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sodus. Elden worked as a chemical lab analyst for Whirlpool for 42 years before retiring. He was a member and former elder at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, past member of the Van Buren Flywheelers, the Tri-State Gas Engine & Tractor Association, the FFA and was a volunteer for many years at the Berrien County Youth Fair. In his spare time he enjoyed restoring antique International Harvester's and Farmall Tractors, instructing woodworking in 4H and spending time gardening and farming. Elden was Mr. Fix It and always was helping others.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Kay; daughters, Suzanne (John) Griffith of Benton Harbor and Sheryl Janke of Kalamazoo; grandchildren, Kristina (Travis) Wiltzius and Kelsey Griffith; sister, Evelyn (Andrew) Robinson; brother, Neal Janke; and nieces, Lynne (Chris) Markiewicz and Laura (Robert) Kramek.
He was preceded in death by his parents.