Eleanor F. Marquardt, 101, of Sodus passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1965 Broadway, Benton Harbor, with the Rev. Josh Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial donations in Eleanor’s name may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Michigan Lutheran High School or Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Eleanor’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.