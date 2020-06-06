Eleanor L. Grams passed away and went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the age of 93.
Eleanor was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Benton Harbor, to August and Lydia Menchinger, the oldest of three children. At an early age she learned to help do things around her parent’s farm, and in time became quite adept at moving livestock, driving a tractor and the other necessary things required to keep a farm running. She had a great love of music and learned to play first piano, then organ. Mom also enjoyed teaching her younger sister, Shirley, and helping her to learn as they grew up together. Her youngest sister, Nancy, came along later, and Mom was able to set examples as an adult that Nancy could use during her life. Mom enjoyed attending Benton Harbor Public Schools and excelled in her studies, becoming proficient at bookkeeping, which would help later in running the family business after getting married to the love of her life, Joel G. Grams. She had accepted Joel’s proposal of marriage and they became engaged before Joel left as a member of the Army Corp of Engineers for duty in the European War Theater. Eleanor graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1943 and went to work for Ross Carrier in Benton Harbor during the war years, like so many women and men did stateside to support the Allied troops overseas and secure victory over the Axis forces. She was also waiting for Joel to come home from Europe so they could be married and start a family, build a small business and have a long, happy and wonderful life together for over 56 years.