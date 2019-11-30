Eleanor Louise Gumpert
Eleanor Louise Gumpert, 96, of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Upjohn Care and Rehabilitation Center in Kalamazoo.
She was born April 2, 1923, to Reinhold and Helen (Modro) Keene in Benton Harbor. Eleanor graduated from Benton Harbor High School with the class of 1941. Eleanor married Carl Gumpert on Sept. 20, 1947, in St. Joseph. They shared 53 years in marriage before his passing in 2000. She worked as an administrative assistance at South Haven Public Schools for 15 years before her retirement in 1988. She loved crossword puzzles and University of Michigan sports. She was a University of Michigan football season ticket holder for several years. At one time, Eleanor was an avid golfer. Eleanor was a great cook. Everyone loved her sausage stuffing.
She is preceded in death, along with her husband, by son, Randy Gumpert, daughter, Linda Sue Gumpert, and sisters, Dorothy Granger and Annie Mulholland.
Eleanor is survived by daughters, Patti (Larry) VanLiere of Portage, and Kristi Harry of Jackson, Wis. Five grandchildren and four great grandchildren also survive.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Starks officiating at the funeral home. Eleanor will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. Contributions may be made in Eleanor’s memory to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Van Buren County Senior Services, PO Box 105, Paw Paw, MI 49079. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
