Eli Burton
Eli Burton, 101, of Benton Harbor passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Greater Community Christian Fellowship, 870 Nate Wells Sr. Dr., Benton Harbor, with Pastor Nathaniel Wells III officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Eli’s family in care of Mary Bell. Those wishing to leave a memorial contribution online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Eli was born on May 23, 1918, to Melton and Blannie (Rush) Burton in De Kalb, Miss. He worked as a foundry worker for Bendix for more than 40 years before his retirement. In 1940, Eli married Addie Smith, and she passed in 1986. On May 2, 1987, Eli married Ruby Yancy, and she passed in 2018. Eli was a deacon of his faith for more than 75 years. He had great knowledge of his family’s history and was known as the family historian. Eli cared for his community and watched over many children in the Benton Harbor community. He enjoyed going for long walks, especially walking the mall.
Eli was survived by his children, Mary (George) Bell of Benton Harbor and Curtis (LaToya) Burton of St. Louis; stepchildren, Mary Helen (John) James, Walter Hatten, Joyce (Pastor Kerwin Sr.) Hudson, Ruby (Glen) Burton, Vernal Hatten, Gary Hatten and Ivan Hatten; 29 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Hal Eugene Burton and Maebell Kilpatrick; and honorable daughter, Brenda Billy Stovall.
Eli was preceded in death by his first wife, Addie Burton; second wife, Ruby Yancy; stepson, Robbert Hatten; and siblings, Lady B., Ida Mae, Eddie, Willie, Luther, Aurelia, James and Graddy.