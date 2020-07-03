Elisa Louise Stice, 87, died on June 16, 2020, at Pine Ridge Nursing Center in Stevensville, with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. Visitation with her family was limited in the last months due to the pandemic.
Elisa was born Feb. 23, 1933, in St. Joseph, to Siegfried and Hannah Klahm. Elisa loved music and children, and upon graduating from Albion College in 1955, she used her education and passion teaching kindergarten in Lansing, Mason, St. Claire Shores and St. Joseph before retiring in 1986. Elisa married Freeman Stice in 1979, and together they had the adventures of their lives. They moved to Largo, Fla., in the late 1980s, where Elisa enjoyed directing the Palm Hill chorus and dressing up for multiple holiday performances in their community. Following Freeman’s death, Elisa returned to Michigan and spent some years in Chesaning, Mich., where she enjoyed the senior center activities, volunteering there, directing the senior choir and quilting. Elisa was always humming or whistling a tune (like her father), and in the last year she liked to dance around the halls of Pine Ridge, happy to see the smiles from the staff.