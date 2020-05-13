Elisa Marie Gutierrez was born July 14, 1979, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the daughter of Martin and Caroline (Good Buffalo) Gutierrez. Elisa passed away at home on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 40.
The family will welcome friends from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, May 14, at Hartford General Baptist Church, followed at noon by a private celebration of life service to honor Elisa’s memory. Pastor Steven Bisbee will officiate. Elisa will be laid to rest in Fairview Memorial Cemetery, Watervliet Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Memorial condolences for the family can be left at http://www.calvin-leonard fh.com.