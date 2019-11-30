Elisabeth 'Liz' (Albrecht) Plath
Elisabeth “Liz” (Albrecht) Plath, 77, was taken to be with our Lord on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Liz was born Sept. 1, 1942, in Mequon, Wis. She graduated from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., in 1964, with an elementary education degree. She later earned her master’s degree from Michigan State University.
She taught for two years in Owosso, Mich., got married and moved to Janesville, Wis. After one year in Janesville, she moved to Sodus. Liz loved her Savior and dedicated her life in service to her Lord by volunteering in several areas at church. She served for many years as church organist and choir director at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (WELS). She was an accomplished organist and loved to sing. She continued her service as an organist at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Benton Harbor. Liz was an elementary teacher for more than 25 years in the Lakeshore school district in Southwest Michigan.
Liz is survived by her sister, Kathryn; sons, Jeff (Jodi) and Doug (Jennifer); and seven grandchildren: Joshua, Ben, Andy, Olivia, Brooklynn, Samuel and Nolan.
Liz loved all things Michigan, having spent most of her life in Michigan. A memorial service in Michigan will be held at a future date.