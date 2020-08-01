Elizabeth Adent Tomaszewski, 89, of St. Joseph entered into eternal life peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Elizabeth was born on Sept. 26, 1930, in Chicago, a twin daughter of Alphonse and Lucille Adent. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic School, class of 1948. Her passion for teaching led her to Western Michigan University, where she earned her master’s degree in education. Her long career in teaching allowed her to touch the lives of so many students. On June 4, 1992, she retired from Lakeshore Public Schools. Her retirement allowed her the time to enjoy her other passions: reading from her “wall of books,” knitting, cross-stitch, quilting and enjoying her family.