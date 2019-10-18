Elizabeth 'Betty' C. Robinson
Elizabeth “Betty” C. Robinson of St. Joseph passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 555 E. Delaware Ave., Benton Harbor, with Father James Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Benton Harbor. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass from 10-11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to donor’s choice. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Betty was born on Feb. 17, 1931, to Joseph and Anna Gaipa in Chicago. She graduated from Coloma High School in 1949. On Jan. 29, 1953, she married John P. Robinson in Watervliet. Betty worked as a microbiology technician at Lakeland Hospital for nearly 20 years. She was a lifetime member of St. John & Bernard’s Catholic Church. Betty was a loving, caring woman; she donated to several charities, was passionate about St. Jude Children’s Hospital and was sometimes known to be a little feisty. She was a great cook and famous for her pizza, lasagna and spaghetti. Most of all, Betty cherished her family.
Betty is survived by her children: Thomas (Kathy) Robinson, Ronald Robinson, Jane Filer, Mary (Steve) Luscomb and Carolyn (Ross) Fink; grandchildren: Katie (Dave) Mazzuca, Emily (Aaron) Johnson, Lucy (Eric) Scoles, Chrissy (Josh) Moore, Michael (Diana) Koehler, David (Kandy) Koehler, Mariel Fink and Owen Fink; great-grandchildren, Austin Hall, Kelsie Koehler, Kaelyn Moore and Lauren Moore; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Ludlam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Gaipa; husband of 65 years, John; and seven siblings.