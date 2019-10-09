Elizabeth 'Betty' J. Beck
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Beck, 75, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Benton Harbor departed this life Sept. 29, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be held Friday, Oct. 11, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m,. followed by the service at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Betty's life begin May 17, 1944, in Chicago, the daughter of Berth Ann and Funjay Allen. She attended Hirsch Metropolitan High School and graduated in 1965. Betty furthered her education at Cortez Peters Business School and graduated in 1967. In 1966, she married James McGee.
Betty Jean leaves to cherish her memory: a son, Jeremy (Trenna) McGee; a daughter, Jennifer McGee; three grandsons, Jeremy McGee Jr. of Indianapolis, Jamari JaCoy McGee and Jordan JaVaughn McGee-Erby of Charlotte; two granddaughters, Britney (Edrei) Mpanduki and Shanee' (Andre) Brown; five great-grandchildren: Sofiana J. McGee, Tynel, Talaya, Andre and Randel; one brother, Stanley Allen; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty is also survived by her sisters-in-law, JoAnne McGee of Chicago and Ms. Edna Stewart of Slidell, La.
Betty was proceeded in death by her parents, Bertha Ann and Funjay Allen; her brother, Larry Allen; grandparents, the Rev. Leroy and Cora Thomas; her sisters-in-law, Mrs. Cora Mae Butler and Lillie Newton; and brother-in-law, Julius (Linda) McGee.