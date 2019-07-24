Elizabeth Guldan
Elizabeth Guldan, 89, of St. Joseph passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Petrona’s Country Home in Baroda.
Elizabeth was born on Nov. 29, 1929, in Raab, Austria. She married George Guldan in May 1955, and immigrated to the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor area later that November on the U.S. Navy Transport General Langfitt. The journey was so unpleasant that she avoided boats for much of the rest of her life.
She and George started working at the paint shop at Heath Company, and as George’s career progressed, Elizabeth raised their children and maintained the household. As the children grew older, she put her seamstress skills to work, and was responsible for many of the hand-sewn curtains that were sold through Troost Brothers Furniture and Awning & Tent Co.
Family was the most important thing to Elizabeth and she will be lovingly remembered by her children, grandchildren and friends for her warm, generous, welcoming nature, her ready laugh and her wonderful schnitzel.
She was preceded in her death by her parents; husband, George Guldan; sister, Anni Killingseder; and brother, Johann Killingseder.
She is survived by her brother, Ferdinand Killingseder; sister, Cecilia Baumberger; children, Heidi (Roger) Beglin, Walt (Erika) Guldan and John (Cathleen) Guldan; eight grandchildren: Brian, Melissa, Cecily, Hanno, Karsen, Lauren, Eric and Megan; and three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Cora and Claire.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to all the staff at Petrona’s Country Home. They provided such loving care for her, and have been like an extended family.
A celebration of life service will be held privately with her family. Elizabeth will be laid to rest with her husband in Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Petrona’s Country Home. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 556-9450.