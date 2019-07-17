Ellen C. Becker
Ellen C. Becker, 97, of Coloma passed away on July 13, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A service celebrating Ellen's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Coloma United Methodist Church. Visitation will take place on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma. Burial will follow the service in Coloma Cemetery. Memorial donations in Ellen's memory may be made to Coloma United Methodist Church or North Berrien Senior Center. Those wishing to leave the family a message of comfort in the online guest book may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Ellen was born June 5, 1922, in LaGrange, Ill., to C. Lambert and Ethel (Nelson) Walgren. After moving to Michigan, Ellen began working at Western Union when she met her husband, Clyde, through mutual friends. She worked alongside him on the family farm while raising their seven children. As her children were growing up, she was always involved in the PTO and also worked as a seamstress at Ollie's and Landis Clothing in St. Joseph. In Ellen's spare time, she enjoyed knitting and sewing as well as volunteering at the church and the senior center. She also enjoyed displaying her quilts at the Berrien County Youth Fair, winning many ribbons.
Ellen is survived by her two daughters, Barb (Dan) Najacht of Coloma and Margaret (Thom) Phillipson of Kalamazoo; five sons: Bill (Peg) Becker of Jenison, Mich., Rich (Toni) Becker of Buchanan, George Becker of Coloma, Peter Becker of Coloma and Tom Becker of Buchanan; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde in 2007; and her two brothers, Carl and Richard Walgren.