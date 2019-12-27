Elna Anne Grau
Elna Anne Grau passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2019, in Longmont, Colo.
Elna began her life in St. Joseph on June 26, 1927, the eldest child of Paul and Anna Kasischke. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, where she and Herbert Carl Grau were married, Nov. 11, 1950. They lived in LaPorte, Ind., where she and Herb raised their children: Susan, Mary, David and Jim. Elna later moved back to St. Joseph, before moving to Longmont.
Elna was a gracious, thoughtful person, offering kindness and compassion to those she met. She began each day with a positive attitude. She was a talented artist, sharing her God-given ability in drawings, oil paintings, ceramics, china painting and watercolors. She genuinely enjoyed her retail experiences at Low’s, Levine’s and Judee’s in LaPorte.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Case (and son-in-law Duane) of Eau Claire; daughter, Mary Powell (and grandson Robert) of Longmont; son, David Grau (and daughter-in-law Penny) of Tualatin, Ore.; and son, Jim Grau of Dallas; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Earl (and his wife Joan); sisters-in-law, Carolyn Kasischke and Lucille Grau; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Herbert, and brothers, Edward and Eldon, preceded her to their eternal home – Heaven.
A graveside service for Elna will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Michael Roth officiating. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran School. Those wishing to sign Elna’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.