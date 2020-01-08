Elsbeth Helling

Elsbeth Helling, 92, of St. Joseph went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

She was born June 16, 1927, in Gelsenkirchen-Horst, Germany, to Ferdinand and Anna (Schweichel) Lenk.

The family will receive guests from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Washington Avenue Church of God, 4051 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, with Pastor Andreas Hannich officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Bluff Cemetery, Stevensville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be given to Liberian missionaries, Caleb and Monika Sannoh at https://newinternational.org/give/campaign/sannoh. Checks can be made care of Washington Avenue Church of God. Those wishing to leave condolences or make memorials may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.

Elsbeth is survived by her children, Esther (Erich) Kant and and Detlef (Helga) Helling; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Frieda (the late Helmut) Mueller, Fritz (Renate) Lenk and Helga (the late Arnold) Arndt; and sister-in-law, Christa Lenk-Hoffmann.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Guenther Helling; sister, Gertrude (the late Herbert) Tatzmann; brother, Manfred Lenk; her great-grandchild, Jeffery Farrell; and her parents.

 

 