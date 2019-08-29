Elsie L. Damaske
Elsie L. Damaske, 93, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Pine Ridge Nursing Home in Stevensville, where she spent many years making friends, participating in activities and receiving wonderful and loving care.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph, with a graveside service following at Spring Run Cemetery in Scottdale.
Elsie resided on the family farm in Royalton Township most of her life. She was a lifelong member at Trinity Lutheran Church, where she spent many years with the choir.
Elsie leaves behind her niece, Jane Wilson; nephew, Bill (Jane) Damaske; great-grandnieces, Michelle (Greg) Ellis (and her two children, Riley and Landon), along with Rachel Damaske; and also a very dear and special friend, Katherine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold and Mathilda (Volkner) Damaske; brothers, Gus and Bill; sister-in-law, Claribel; great-grandniece, Sarah Damaske; and nephew, Chuck Wilson.
Elsie will be greatly missed by all that knew her with fond and loving memories.
Memorial donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. Those wishing to sign Elsie’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.