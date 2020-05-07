Emily Williams, 104, of St. Joseph, formerly of Chicago passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at The Whitcomb Senior Living Community in St. Joseph. A private Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be taking place at a later date. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Emily was born to James Vincunas and Freda Saverowskas on April 10, 1916, in Blue Island, Ill. As a lifelong resident of Chicago, she worked as a decorator and sales representative for a furniture store before she retired. In her earlier years, Emily loved swimming and golfing. She was very involved in her apartment’s botanical club, which was sponsored by the Chicago Botanical Gardens. In 2012, Emily moved to St. Joseph, where she enjoyed living at The Whitcomb and watching the beautiful views that Lake Michigan had to offer.