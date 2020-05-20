Emma Jean Herndon, 95, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at The Whitcomb Senior Living Community in St. Joseph. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel. A private family burial will take place in Oaklawn Cemetery, Batesville, Ark. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, St. Joseph or First Baptist Church, Desha, Ark. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Emma Jean was born Jan. 30, 1925, in Newport, Ark., to Thomas and Dovie (Fuller) Ash. On May 17, 1943 she married Hayden Herndon. Emma Jean Herndon “showed up” for life. Whether that was teaching AWANA, Sunday school or being a part of prayer committee. She enjoyed baking for any occasion and you couldn’t leave her house without taking a little treat with you. Emma Jean and her husband, Hayden, owned and operated Herndon’s Tasty Grill on Niles Avenue in St. Joseph for many years, retiring in 1973. She worked very hard throughout her life and even into her late 80s was a caretaker for several elderly folks. Emma Jean was a member of First Baptist Church in St. Joseph, and a founding life-time member of First Baptist Church in Desha, Ark.