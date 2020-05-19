Emma Jean Herndon, 95, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at The Whitcomb Senior Living Community in St. Joseph. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel. A private family burial will take place in Oaklawn Cemetery, Batesville, Ark. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, St. Joseph. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Emma Jean Herndon “showed up” for life. Whether that was teaching AWANA, Sunday school or being a part of prayer committee. She enjoyed baking for any occasion and you couldn’t leave her house without taking a little treat with you. She worked very hard throughout her life and even into her late 80s was a caretaker for several elderly folks.