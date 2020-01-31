Eric “Pete” Alan Braley, 60, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home in St. Joseph. He was born Aug. 7, 1959, in Kalamazoo, to William and Loretta (Kuehl) Braley.
The family will receive guests from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home, proceeding to North Shore Memory Gardens for burial. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stevensville.