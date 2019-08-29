Eric Schmittdiel
Eric Schmittdiel, 70, passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2019, in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Eric was born in Detroit on Feb. 7, 1949, to Clarence Schmittdiel and Sidney Adams. Eric was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and Michigan State University, with a master's degree in special education. He taught in the Berrien Springs and Niles area until his move to Lansing, where he continued teaching. Eric enjoyed teaching, reading, riding his motorcycle, biking and walks on the beach. He had a great sense of humor and a quick wit.
Eric is survived by daughters, Julie Ku-Schmittdiel of San Mateo, Calif., and Erica Kohut-Schmittdiel of East Lansing, Mich., granddaughters, Carolyn and Natalie; sisters, Mary (Bryan) Burke of Stevensville and Gail (Robert) Blazo of Baroda; and six nephews: Christopher, James, Todd, Jesse, Jonathan and Jacob.
The family will be remembering Eric with a private celebration of life gathering at a later date.