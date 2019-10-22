Erick Oneal Fisher II
Erick Oneal Fisher II, 20, of Benton Harbor passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in North Richland Hills, Texas.
He was born Oct. 23, 1998, in Adrian, Mich., to Kelle Shevette Chandler and Erick Oneal Fisher Sr.
The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Blue Roof Church, 3084 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial to follow in Crystal Springs Cemetery, Benton Harbor. Those wishing to leave a condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Erick was outgoing, free-spirited and often adventurous. He loved to take spontaneous road trips and simply had a zest for life. Erick was a talented athlete in wrestling, football and track. He also enjoyed music, and was especially skilled in percussion.
Erick is survived by his parents, Kelle (Gaylon) Chandler and Erick (Betty) Fisher; his siblings, Izayah Fisher, Cameron Chandler, Gaylon Chandler Jr., Danielle Chandler and Kia Autry; his grandparents, Nerissa (Kevin) Williams, Ben (the late Linda) Williams, Elaine Fisher Johnson, Olivia (the late Bill) Chandler and Margaret Fudge; his nephew, De’Kharrie Chandler; and his special friend, Iberleana Weary.