Erika A. Mock, 90, of Bangor passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Meadow Woods in Bloomingdale.
Erika was born Nov. 3, 1930 in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Charles and Frances Westerfeld, and had lived in Bangor since 1964. She graduated from South Haven High School in 1949. Erika then went on to earn her nursing degree in 1953 from the Edward W. Sparrow Hospital School of Nursing in Lansing, Mich. After nursing school, Erika served as Dr. Cooper's nurse in Bangor. She then went on and worked until retirement at South Haven Community Hospital.