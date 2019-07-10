Erna Brandt
Erna Brandt, 87, of St. Joseph passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, and is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at The Chapel – an Evangelical Free Church, 4250 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, with the Rev. Philip Bubar officiating. Burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Starks and Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorials may be made to The Chapel or Caring Circle – Hospice at Home. Those wishing to sign Erna’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Erna was born Nov. 20, 1931, in Alexandrowa, Poland, to Leon and Lydia Feige. In 1940, she moved with her family to Germany and in 1950, she came to the land of opportunities, the United States. In 1951 she married Ethan Brandt. In 1955 she became an American citizen. She worked at V-M Corporation, and then as secretary for her husband’s home building business. For many years Erna was an American Red Cross blood drive volunteer and regular blood donor. Her passion was visiting people in nursing homes and taking meals to the sick. She always had a small vegetable garden and lots of flowers. Erna loved her family very much – her grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved going to visit Oma. She was a faithful member at The Chapel and loved her church very much.
Erna is survived by three sons and two daughters: Harry (Shirley) Brandt of Shoreview, Minn., Herbert (Linda) Brandt, Richard (Janice) Brandt, Irma (Timothy) Jewell – all of St. Joseph, and Margrit (Dominic) Ciaravino of Portage, Mich.; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, Bruno Feige of Wadsworth, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ethan; her parents; and her brothers, Richard and Bernhard Feige.
She will be greatly missed.