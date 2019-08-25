Ernest 'Ernie' Rhodes
Ernest “Ernie” Rhodes, 90, of Stevensville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, with Pastor Jeremy Koehler officiating. Burial is to follow in Lincoln Township Cemetery in Stevensville. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Ernie was born at home on April 29, 1929, in Bridgman, to Edward and Julia (Franks) Rhodes. He completed school until the 10th grade, until his father passed away, and he had to tend to the family farm. On April 19, 1952, he married Marcella Russell in Sawyer. Ernie worked as a shipper at Gast Manufacturing for 34 years before he retired in 1993. In his spare time he enjoyed camping, especially up in Frankenmuth, traveling with Marcella and listening and dancing to polka music.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marcella; son, Rick (Joyce) Rhodes of Spring Lake, Mich.; granddaughters, Jessica (Kyle) Prince and Ashley Rhodes; great-grandchildren: Natalie Prince, Blaire Prince, Joshua Prince and Caleb Prince; and half-sister, Irene Kuball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his half-brothers, Otto Klupp, Chuck Klupp and Henry Klupp.