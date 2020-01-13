Esther Mae Thomas
Esther Mae Thomas, age 88, of Three Oaks died peacefully, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in the presence of her family.
Esther was born Sept. 7, 1931 in Three Oaks, the youngest of eight children, to Arthur and Bessie Martin. She married Gerald “Jerry” Thomas, Sr. on Nov. 4, 1951 in Benton Harbor. He preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2015.
Esther played piano for Sunday School at Three Oaks United Methodist Church, of which she was a member for many years. She had a green thumb and loved her flowers and plants. She enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting. Esther loved to cook and later continued this by cooking for gatherings and functions in the area.
Esther will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by four daughters, Debbie Thomas of Alexandria, Ind., Jeanie (Bruce) Hauch of Sawyer, Cheryl Thomas of Three Oaks, Dawn Cooney of Apache Junction, Arizona; four sons, Dave (Gloria) Thomas of Three Oaks, Roger (Karen) Thomas of South Bend, Gerald (Fawn) Thomas, Jr. of Lebanon, Ill., Mark Thomas of Three Oaks: Twenty-one grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband of 63 years, Esther was preceded in death by one son, Paul Thomas; two sisters, Juanita Dickey, Ruth Warren: and five brothers, Wade Martin, John Martin, Bill Martin, Bob Martin and David Martin.
Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash St., Three Oaks. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Three Oaks United Methodist Church, 2 East Sycamore St., Three Oaks, with The Reverend Brenda Ludwig officiating.
Mrs. Thomas’ remains will be laid to rest beside her husband in Posey Chapel Cemetery, LaPorte, Ind.
The family prefers contributions be made in Esther’s memory to Spring Creek School Restoration Fund, c/o Three Oaks Township Hall, 6810 U.S. Highway 12, Post Office Box 55, Three Oaks, Michigan, 49128.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.
Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.