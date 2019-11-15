Esther Murlee Goldamer
Esther passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac, with her loving daughters by her side.
She was born on March 3, 1932, in Tremont, Ill., to Ernest and Vernice Fairbanks. Esther was married to Julius Goldamer for more than 40 years, and resided in Hartford until he passed away, later moving to Miller Court Senior Housing in Paw Paw. Esther retired from Sundstrand Corp. in 2003, due to being disabled in an auto accident, which allowed her to find her true passion in being a hospice and home health care volunteer. She was a faithful and proud member of New Day Church in Watervliet.
Esther is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Kirk) Daniel and Shirley (Ron) Vance; grandkids: Tammy (Derrick) Pence, Kimberly Smothers-Bowman, Jeffrey Painter, Angela (Mark) Persons, Melanie (Anthony) Cusentino, Cody, Bobby, Kevin, Miranda, Amanda, Rachel (John) Hamilton and Veronica Vance; great-grandkids: Whitney (Robert) Whitmire-Howard, R.J. Whitmire, Joshua (Melody) Heavin, Lauren (Andrew) Critchelow, Megan and Cody Bowman, Jacob and Kaylee Painter, Nicholas (Katie) and Jessica Lipp, Madison, Bradley, Anthony, Noah, Seth, Jon and Mason Hamilton, Chelsea, Ethan and J.J. Light; great-great-great-grandkids: Isaiah and Lillyth Howard, Erza Heavin and Emmy Painter; sibling, Les (Sue) Fairbanks; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Irene Glasgow and Margaret Teeters.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Vernice Fairbanks; husband, Julius Goldamer; son, Robert Petty; siblings: Howard, Douglas, Herbert and Rayburn Fairbanks, Fern Fowler and Ruth Watkins; and great-grandson, Sean Hamilton.
Friends and family will be received from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Adams Funeral Home, 502 W. Michigan Ave., with the funeral service to promptly follow, officiated by Pastor Scott Saylor of New Day Church. Interment will take place at a later date in North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma. Luncheon will directly follow the funeral service at New Day Church, 416 Pleasant St., Watervliet.