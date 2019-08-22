Ethel Hayhurst
Ethel Hayhurst, 97, of Coloma passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at her home with her dog, Susy, by her side.
A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Tom Bird officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to share a memory of Ethel online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Ethel was born June 26, 1922, in Benton Harbor, to Otto and Amelia (Haugh) Hill. On June 7, 1947, she married John Hayhurst in St. Joseph, a veteran of WW II, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage. Ethel worked for New Products for many years. She enjoyed feeding the birds and all the critters outside. She was a loving mother to all!
Ethel is survived by her children, Jean Weaver of Georgia, Pat Vorce of Oregon and Linda Hayhurst of Coloma; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Hayhurst; son, Jack Hayhurst; grandson, Gary McCarley; sons-in-law, Sparky Weaver and Loren Vorce; and eight siblings.