Ethel May (Kelley) Brown, 73, of Berrien Springs died Jan. 11, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
Born Ethel May Kelley on May 11, 1946, to Floyd Scott Kelley and Jessie Mary Jane Archer, she was one of six children including: Roy, Glenda, Barbara, Joe and Noah.
Ethel had two children, Raymond Scott Cook and Lisa Ann Lidecker (Jim); three grandchildren, Kellie (Nate), Bradley (Liz) and Angel Brown (Kevin); and five great-grandchildren, Cloey Foust, Georgia, Berkley and Benjamin Brown and Aubree Jenswold.
Ethel loved gardening, cooking and playing the slots. Known by many, feared by most, loved by all. She will be missed, Cold Ethel!