Eugene Ray “Gene” Welch, 92, of Stevensville passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at The Willows in St. Joseph.
A celebration of life will be held at noon on Friday, July 31, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow in Lincoln Township Cemetery, Stevensville. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:30-noon, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.