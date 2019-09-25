Eunice Marilyn Spilger-Ott
Eunice M. Spilger-Ott, formerly of Bridgman, completed her life's journey on Aug. 29, 2019.
She is survived by a son, Robbin Spilger; daughters, Janet Whinham, Sandy Ott-Dugo and Glenna Richardson; sister, Ann Wilkinson-Hunnell; and grandchildren: Julie Whinham, Tae Whinham, Brian Richardson, Michael Richardson and David Richardson.
A Life Celebration Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Salem Lutheran Church in Coloma. Light luncheon to follow. Donations to Season's Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677 are appreciated in lieu of flowers.