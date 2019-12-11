Eveline 'Lynn' Struble
Eveline “Lynn” Struble, 91, of Millburg passed away, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Coloma.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Ron Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials in Lynn’s name may be made to the family, in care of Sally Gilson. Those wishing to sign Lynn’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Lynn was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Nottingham, England, to Walter and Phyllis (Taylor) Hackett. She completed her schooling in England, and on May 28, 1945, she married Raymond E. Struble in Nottingham. The family returned to the United States and settled in Millburg, where Lynn devoted her life to raising and caring for her six children. She was a member of Millburg Christian Church and looked forward to Bible study every Thursday with her friends Carol Fowler, Sandy Drumm and Debby Wicinski.
She enjoyed being outside, taking in the beauty of nature. Lynn would visit her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Mindy, and simply sit in the flower garden, taking in the beauty and smells while talking for hours with Mindy. Lynn also enjoyed sewing, knitting, baking, car rides (especially during the Christmas season), tending to her flower gardens and, most of all, the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Lynn is survived by her children: Sally (Ernie) Gilson of Coloma, Dennis (Mindy) Struble of Coloma, Collin (Chelia Scharnowske) Struble of Stevensville and Travis Struble of Millburg; 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her dear friend, Joyce Cartledge of Nottingham.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, in 2010; two sons, Rodney and Vern Struble; her brother, George Hackett; her father, Walter Hackett; and her mother and stepfather, Phyllis and Joel Bowler.