Evelyn Ann Berndt
Evelyn Ann Berndt, 96, of Baroda passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, with the Rev. Dalton Stanage officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 10-11 a.m. before the funeral. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph. Burial will be in New Troy Cemetery, New Troy. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Evelyn was born Friday, May 25, 1923, in Montpelier, N.D., the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Patzwell) Kaiser. On Dec. 6, 1941, she married Robert W. Berndt Jr., and he preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 1998. Evelyn was a homemaker, taking care of family and the family farm. She was a faithful member of Olivet Congregational Church, Bridgman.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Welsh; daughter-in-law, Carol Berndt; four grandchildren: Bart (Candy) Berndt, Tricia (Scott) Yack, Debbie (Rodger) Smith and Colleen (Jim) Edwards; five great-grandchildren: Ashley, Matthew, Meg, Kailey and Lindsey; and sister-in-law, Bernice Kaiser.
Evelyn was also preceded by her son, Gary Berndt in 1998; her grandson, James Welsh II in 2018; siblings, George, Walter, Alvin and Otis Kaiser; and an infant sister, Alice.