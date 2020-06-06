Evelyn June Klingerman (born Evelyn June Gaul), 93, of Buchanan passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, just five days shy of her 94th birthday.
Born on June 8, 1926, Evelyn spent her childhood picking strawberries in a local field in Baroda (a story that she would frequently share with her close family members). In 1944, Evelyn graduated from Buchanan High School and began her life as a life-long resident of the city of Buchanan. Evelyn was always seen in various places in the community, whether it was attending sporting events of her children and grandchildren, volunteering as a photographer for the annual Miss Buchanan Scholarship contest or greeting people at Chemical Bank, where she worked for 60 years. She spent her days walking her dogs in her neighborhood on Claremont Street in Buchanan and visiting with her neighbors in her screened-in garage during the summer months. However, her greatest pleasure was always the time that she was able to spend with her friends and family.