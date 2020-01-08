Evelynn 'Darlene' (Bishop) Grubb
Evelynn “Darlene” (Bishop) Grubb, 64, passed unexpectedly due to recent health complications on Dec. 30, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
Darlene is survived by her son, Ronald Grubb; daughter, Lindsey Grubb; grandaughters: Sadie Belin, Cassidy Grubb, Destiny Carpenter, Brooklynn Grubb and Nevaeh Grubb; grandson, Payton Grubb; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bishop; mother, Mildred (McClure) Bishop; father, Archie Bishop; sister, Jean Gunn; sister, Brenda Lambrecht; brother, Larry Bishop; sister, Linda Cummings; love of her life, Ronald Grubb Sr.; son, Mark Bishop; nephew, Sonny Grubb; and niece, Ashley Grubb.
Darlene was born in Benton Harbor on Oct. 15, 1955. She was a graduate of Benton Harbor High School and held a variety of jobs throughout Berrien County.
Darlene was an avid concert enthusiast. She enjoyed painting ceramics, playing cards and completing puzzles. She was a devoted friend and loving mother. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will take place from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Berrien Springs Legion Post 85 in Berrien Springs.