JR’s life began Jan. 16, 1946, in Bald Knob, Ark. He grew up in Arkansas and proudly served his country in the United States Army. After returning home, JR split his time between Michigan and Arkansas until making Michigan his home. JR worked as a carpenter for Cook Nuclear Plant, LW Lamb, and was self-employed in construction for a bit. When JR wasn’t working, you could find him on the golf course or playing cards.
His greatest joy was his family, which includes: the love of his life for 30 years, Janet Guthrie; three children, Ashley Guthrie, David (Julie) Guthrie and Charlene “Charlie” Watson; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three siblings, Jerry Guthrie, Gerry Guthrie and Phyllis Boyd; and many nieces and nephews.