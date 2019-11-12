Everette Lee Gaston Sr.
Everette Lee Gaston Sr., 68, of Benton Harbor died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, where friends may visit from 11 a.m. until service time. Online messages may be left at www.bowermanfuneral.com. Memorials may be made to Caring Circle Hospice.
Everette was born June 9, 1951, in Watervliet, the son of Cecil and Earline (Henson) Gaston. He served in the U.S. Army, and he worked in maintenance and janitorial for Lee & Sons (which he owned), New Products Inc. for 10 years and Clean America for 22 years. His leisure enjoyments included fishing, cookouts, spending time with family and he loved his Harley Davidson.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; sons: Everette Franklin Gaston of Florida, Cecil Long and Christopher (Laura) Long of Springfield, Mo., James Gaston of Texas, John (LaTrell) Yakel Jr. of Benton Harbor, Everette (Suzy) Gaston of Berrien Springs, Paul (Melissa) Herman of Stevensville and Mark Herman of Niles; daughters: Tina (Joey) Jaworski of Springfield, Mo., Rashonda (Jason) Fuller of Watervliet, Melody (Elvis) Christopher of Cheboygan, Mich., Andrea Gaston of Watervliet and Sandra Stone of South Bend; brother, Leon Gaston of Pullman; sisters, Geraldine Tannehill of Springfield and Terri Rawson of Pullman; 27 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special companions, Harley and Bullet.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Leeann; and brother, Dale Gaston Sr.