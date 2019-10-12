Farish L. Borden
Farish L. Borden, 68, of Bangor passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home.
Farish was born Jan. 26, 1951, in Moulton, Ala., the son of Bedford and Bertha Borden, and lived in the area for the majority of his life. Farish loved hunting and fishing as well as his dogs. He enjoyed taking his mom on Lake Michigan, and he had a wonderful sense of humor.
Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Vickie; a son, Russell Borden; a daughter, Sherri (David) Borden-Wilson; grandchildren: Kayla (Michael) Michelle Borden, Timothy Wayne Purcell, David Wilson Jr. and Ashley Wilson; great-grandchildren: Kayden Borden, Joseph Wanders Jr., Alyssa Wanders and Kayden Wilson; siblings, Bobby (Theresa) Borden, Jerry (Debbie) Borden and Earl (Edna) Borden; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother; grandson, Shawn Borden; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Borden.
The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com. Interment will follow in Hoppin Cemetery.